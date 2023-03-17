Crawford (knee) will resume baseball activities over the weekend, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Crawford has been battling some left knee soreness for the last several days but appears to be making some progress. He should be able to return to Cactus League action sometime next week and the Giants anticipate him being ready to play shortstop on Opening Day.
