Giants' Brandon Crawford: Sits second straight
Crawford isn't starting Friday against the Brewers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Crawford's .575 OPS on the season has now caused him to miss three of the Giants' last four games. In his place, the team will opt to start the much-hotter bat of Casey Schmitt, who will hit seventh.
