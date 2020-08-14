Crawford is out of the lineup Friday versus Oakland.
Crawford started the past four games and went 4-for-16 with three RBI and a walk, but he'll take a seat with lefty Jesus Luzardo starting for the A's. Mauricio Dubon will start at shortstop and bat ninth for the Giants.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Sits against another lefty•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Sits against southpaw•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Takes seat in series finale•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Multi-hit effort against Padres•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Not starting Saturday•