Giants' Brandon Crawford: Slow start to season

Crawford went 0-for-2 before being removed as part of a double-switch in Tuesday's loss to the Mariners.

There was no injury to report here, as manager Bruce Bochy simply wanted to get one of his regulars out of a game that the Giants were trailing 6-1. Crawford's bat hasn't made the trip from spring training yet, batting just .188 (3-for-17) with no extra-base hits or counting stats through the club's first five contests. The 31-year-old has been a premier source of RBI as a shortstop over the past few seasons, and he has been batting either fifth or sixth this season, so fantasy owners should remain patient with the slugging shortstop.

