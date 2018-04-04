Giants' Brandon Crawford: Slow start to season
Crawford went 0-for-2 before being removed as part of a double-switch in Tuesday's loss to the Mariners.
There was no injury to report here, as manager Bruce Bochy simply wanted to get one of his regulars out of a game that the Giants were trailing 6-1. Crawford's bat hasn't made the trip from spring training yet, batting just .188 (3-for-17) with no extra-base hits or counting stats through the club's first five contests. The 31-year-old has been a premier source of RBI as a shortstop over the past few seasons, and he has been batting either fifth or sixth this season, so fantasy owners should remain patient with the slugging shortstop.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Strong source of RBI•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: In lineup Monday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Returning to shortstop Monday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Receives at-bats Friday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Jams finger Wednesday•
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...