Giants' Brandon Crawford: Slugs first homer of season Wednesday
Crawford went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 10-1 win over the Mariners.
After collecting only three singles through his first five games of 2018, Crawford was able to assemble a more impressive line in the box score Wednesday. The veteran shortstop hasn't been able to duplicate his 21-HR performance from 2015 over the last two seasons, and until he shows signs of regaining that lost thunder he'll remain a low-end fantasy option at shortstop in most formats.
