Crawford went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Padres.
Crawford provided the lone run for the Giants on a solo shot to right-center field to give them an early 1-0 lead. Unfortunately, the team mustered up only three hits on the night as Yu Darvish and the Padres' bullpen were nearly untouchable. Crawford has started out the year a bit slow with just two hits in his first 19 plate appearances but maybe could start to get going a bit more after finally making some hard contact.