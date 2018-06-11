Giants' Brandon Crawford: Stays hot with four-hit effort
Crawford went 4-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in the Giants' 2-0 victory over the Nationals on Sunday.
Crawford continued his ridiculous hot streak of recent weeks with this four-hit performance bringing his slash line up to a shiny .338/.385/.536 through 222 at-bats. Those numbers make him one of the best offensive shortstops in baseball to start the season, and even if Crawford's average ends up evening out back toward his career mark of .257 as the year progresses, he certainly has the look of a player primed for a career-best campaign at the plate.
