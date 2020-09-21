Crawford went 2-for-5 with a grand slam, an additional run scored and a double in Sunday's 14-2 win over the Athletics.

Crawford's slam in the sixth inning off Athletics reliever J.B. Wendelken blew things wide open for the Giants' offense. It was Crawford's sixth homer of the year. The shortstop is slashing .283/.352/.483 with 23 RBI, 24 runs scored and a stolen base in 46 contests.