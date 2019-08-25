Giants' Brandon Crawford: Swats tenth homer
Crawford went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an RBI single and two runs scored in Saturday's 10-5 win over the Athletics.
Crawford's solo shot accounted for the Giants' first run in the contest. He would go on to plate Kevin Pillar in the eighth inning before scoring on Stephen Vogt's three-run homer. The shortstop has picked it up lately, going 8-for-21 with five runs scored and three RBI in his last six games. Overall, he's slashing .230/.302/.365 with 10 homers, 51 RBI and 50 runs scored in 118 games this season.
