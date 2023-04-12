Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Crawford will take a seat against southpaw Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers for Wednesday's contest. With the veteran infielder out of action, San Francisco will turn to Thairo Estrada as the starting shortstop and hitting leadoff, with David Villar his double play partner at second base while hitting sixth.