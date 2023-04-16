Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
Crawford will take the seat against left-hander Matthew Boyd for the series finale against the Tigers. Thairo Estrada is leading off and playing shortstop as the Giants look for the sweep.
