Crawford is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Crawford is one of several lefty-hitting regulars who will take a seat with southpaw MacKenzie Gore taking the hill for San Diego. Along with Crawford, Brandon Belt (knee), LaMonte Wade, Luis Gonzalez and Joc Pederson are getting the day off.
