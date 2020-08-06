Crawford is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies.

With the Giants and Rockies concluding their series with a day game after a night game and a southpaw (Kyle Freeland) on the mound for Colorado, the right-handed-hitting Donovan Solano will man shortstop in place of the lefty-hitting Crawford. The veteran had started in each of the Giants' first five games of August, going 3-for-16 with four runs scored.