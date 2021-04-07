site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Takes seat Wednesday
Crawford isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Crawford had started each of the first five games of the season and went 2-for-18 with a solo home run and four strikeouts. Mauricio Dubon will start at shortstop Wednesday, batting eighth.
