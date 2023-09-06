Crawford is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
Crawford has been in a strict platoon at shortstop with Paul DeJong since returning from the injured list last week. It will be DeJong at short for this one versus rookie lefty Jordan Wicks.
