Giants' Brandon Crawford: Trying to pull out of nosedive
Crawford went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run against Cleveland on Wednesday.
It's been a rough patch for the Giants' shortstop lately -- over his prior 23 games, he managed just a .156/.196/.267 line, although he did somehow manage to accumulate 15 RBI in that time. Even assuming some positive regression from his uncharacteristically low .261 BABIP, there's not a whole lot of fantasy upside here other than in that RBI category, in which Crawford has been surprisingly productive for years.
