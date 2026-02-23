Giants' Brent Honeywell: Grabs MiLB deal from Giants
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants signed Honeywell to a minor-league contract Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Honeywell was non-tendered by the Dodgers following the 2024 season and wound up not pitching anywhere in 2025. The 30-year-old has made 63 appearances (three starts) at the big-league level, collecting a 4.10 ERA and 67:37 K:BB over 94.1 innings. Honeywell is likely ticketed for Triple-A Sacramento to begin the 2026 campaign.
