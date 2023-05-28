Wisely will start at second base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Brewers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

For the sixth time in seven games, Wisely will be manning second base, and he looks like he'll have some leash as the Giants' main option at the position after Thairo Estrada (wrist) was moved to the injured list Saturday. The lefty-hitting Wisely could find himself on the bench against select southpaws, though he appears poised to remain at least a strong-side platoon player while Estrada is on the shelf.