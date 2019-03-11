Giants' Breyvic Valera: Heads to Triple-A
Valera was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday.
Valera's defensive versatility gave him a shot at a spot on the end of the Giants' bench, but he won't end up getting the chance to fill that role right away. The 27-year-old has played in 37 career major-league games, hitting .216/.286/.243.
