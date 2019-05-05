Giants' Breyvic Valera: Removed from 40-man roster
Valera was designated for assignment by the Giants on Sunday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Valera is hitting an uninspiring .257/.396/.338 in 24 games for Triple-A Sacramento this season. He'll make way on the 40-man roster for Andrew Moore, who was claimed off waivers in a corresponding move.
