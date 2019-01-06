Giants' Breyvic Valera: Sent to San Francisco
Valera was traded from the Orioles to the Giants in exchange for cash considerations Saturday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
Valera came over as part of the Manny Machado trade but never projected as anything more than a utility player. He owns a .216/.286/.243 line in 86 big-league plate appearances. He'll fight for a bench spot in San Francisco.
