Reynolds, 22, is hitting .314/.359/.457 with five home runs, 38 RBI and two steals through 85 games for High-A San Jose.

The hit tool for Reynolds has been much better than advertised, though he may not bring a ton of power or stolen bases to the table. Nevertheless, he hasn't hit below .312 at any level thus far since being drafted in the second round in 2016. Add in his defensive chops in centerfield, and Reynolds could move quickly through the ranks for the Giants.