Giants' Burch Smith: Headed to new organization
The Giants claimed Smith off waivers from the Brewers on Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Smith posted a 2.33 ERA and 85 strikeouts across 77.1 innings at Triple-A San Antonio this season, but he struggled to find any success across multiple abbreviated stints with Milwaukee, allowing 11 earned runs over 12.2 total frames. Since Smith has a pair of minor-league options remaining, the Giants will stash him at Triple-A Sacramento before potentially giving him another look in the majors later in the season. The Giants designated reliever Ryan Dull for assignment to clear a spot for Smith on the 40-man roster.
