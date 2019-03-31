Giants' Buster Posey: Absent from lineup
Posey is not in the lineup Sunday against the Padres.
Posey started each of the first three games for the Giants, making it customary that he's out of the lineup for Sunday's early action. He's gotten off to a slow start at the dish in only 11 at-bats, but did manage to record a double Friday. Erik Kratz will draw the start in his place and bat eighth.
