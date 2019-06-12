Giants' Buster Posey: Activated Wednesday

Posey (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Posey is back with the Giants after spending the 10-day minimum on the injured list with a hamstring injury. Prior to landing on the shelf, the backstop was slashing .257/.321/.408 with three homers and 18 RBI in 46 games. Aramis Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories