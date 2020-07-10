Posey announced his decision to opt out of the upcoming season Friday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Posey and his wife are in the process of adopting twins, which has kept him out of camp for the last few days. The twins are stable but were born prematurely and are expected to be in the NICU for some time, so Posey will devote his energies to his family this season rather than take part in the MLB season. Tyler Heineman and Rob Brantly are the Giants' top two catchers in camp at the moment, though 2018 second-overall pick Joey Bart could make his debut at some point this season if the team is comfortable with him making the jump, having played only 22 games at the Double-A level.