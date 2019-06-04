Giants' Buster Posey: Available off bench

Posey (hamstring) is available off the bench if needed Tuesday against the Mets, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Posey is still dealing with some hamstring tightness, but the Giants haven't placed him on the injured list and he doesn't seem to be far from returning to action. Despite his availability Tuesday, there's no guarantee he'll be back in the lineup for Wednesday's contest.

