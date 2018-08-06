Giants' Buster Posey: Back behind dish Monday

Posey is starting at catcher and hitting second Monday against the Astros, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Posey is back behind the dish for the first time since taking a foul ball to the mask during Friday's loss to the Diamondbacks. He was cleared of any concussion symptoms and was able to return to action at first base Sunday, going 1-for-3 with a walk, so the veteran backstop should be safely deployed by fantasy owners heading into the week. The 31-year-old Posey is hitting .298/.372/.410 with five homers and three stolen bases across 92 games this season.