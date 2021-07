Posey (thumb) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's game against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

As anticipated, Posey has been activated after missing time with a thumb contusion on his catching hand, an injury he suffered early in July. He was hitting .321 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored in his last 10 games prior to going down with the injury.