Giants' Buster Posey: Back in action Monday

Posey (hip) is starting behind the dish and hitting third Monday against the Rockies, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

He missed two games with a sore hip, but fortunately he is back for Game 1 of the series in Coors Field. Posey ranks seventh among all catchers with at least 100 plate appearance with a 121 wRC+ and he has the third best average (.297) among that subset, but his .123 ISO is his worst mark since 2011.