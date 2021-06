Posey (back) is starting behind the plate and batting cleanup Sunday versus the A's, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

The veteran backstop sat out the past two games while managing some back tightness, but he'll rejoin the lineup for Sunday's series finale. Posey is slashing .321/.410/.453 with two homers, six RBI, eight runs and an 8:13 BB:K through 16 games in June.