Giants' Buster Posey: Base knock in return

Posey (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day IL on Wednesday, going 1-for-4 in a 4-2 win over the Padres.

Posey returned to his usual spot batting cleanup after missing 10 days with a mild hamstring strain. The 32-year-old was having a down year prior to hitting the shelf, batting a career-low .256 with just three homers and 18 RBI through 172 plate appearances.