Posey went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a pair of strikeouts in Friday's win over the Mariners.

For the second straight game, Posey went deep early in the contest, this time knocking a solo blast in the third inning. The 2012 NL MVP was a bit of a forgotten entity after opting out of last season, but he has started the 2021 campaign strong with a long ball in each of his first two contests. Posey hit only seven homers across 445 at-bats in 2019, so it remains to be seen if his season-opening power surge is sustainable.