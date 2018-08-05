Giants' Buster Posey: Cleared to play Sunday

Posey passed his concussion testing and will start at first base Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Posey appears to have dodged a more serious injury after he took a foul ball off his catcher's mask and was removed from Friday's game. He'll have missed just one game before getting back on the field, albeit not at his normal catcher position.

