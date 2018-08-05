Giants' Buster Posey: Cleared to play Sunday
Posey passed his concussion testing and will start at first base Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Posey appears to have dodged a more serious injury after he took a foul ball off his catcher's mask and was removed from Friday's game. He'll have missed just one game before getting back on the field, albeit not at his normal catcher position.
More News
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Could play Sunday•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Won't play Saturday•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: To be observed for concussion symptoms•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Lifted after taking foul tip to mask•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Receives breather Tuesday•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Goes 4-for-5 in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...