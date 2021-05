Posey went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, walk and strikeout as the Giants defeated the Dodgers 8-5 Friday.

Posey clubbed a go-ahead homer in the eighth off reliever Blake Treinen only for the Dodgers to come back with three runs in the ninth to tie the game. The long ball was his 10th of the season in 35 games after recording only seven and five in 2019 and 2018 in 114 and 105 games played.