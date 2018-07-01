Giants' Buster Posey: Collects three hits
Posey went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Saturday's 7-0 win over Arizona.
Posey ended June on a high note after batting .253 over his previous 22 games this month. The All-Star catcher's power numbers have decreased for the fourth consecutive season (five homers and .130 isolated power mark through 68 games), but he has maintained excellent contact skills at the plate (.290 batting average). Even with the slight decrease in pop, Posey's strong batting average and solid run-production from the catcher position have kept the 31-year-old fantasy relevant.
