Giants' Buster Posey: Collects two hits Thursday

Posey went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's loss to the Brewers.

Posey showed some signs of life at he plate after going 3-for-20 in his first five games following the All-Star break. The 31-year-old was dealing with hip inflammation prior to the Midsummer classic, but the lack of news surrounding the injury is a positive sign for fantasy owners going forward. Posey isn't providing much in terms of power this season (five homers in 364 plate appearances), but he has maintained value at the catcher position with a .283 batting average and modest contributions in runs (40) and RBI (33).