Posey (thumb) is currently eligible to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list but is still considered day-to-day, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Posey will remain on the IL for Friday's game against St. Louis, but it sounds like the backstop could be activated as soon as Saturday. The 35-year-old caught a bullpen Thursday, and now the club is just making sure that his thumb came out of the session without any issues. When he's able to return, Posey will resume a resurgent campaign in which he's slashed .328/.421/.547 with 12 homers across 233 plate appearances.