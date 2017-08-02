Giants' Buster Posey: Contending for batting title

Posey went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run against the A's on Tuesday.

He's now got his average up to .333, second in the National League only to Justin Turner's .355 mark. Posey's counting stats (11 homers, 47 RBI and 46 runs) do leave something to be desired, but he's accomplishing about as much as can be expected from a star hitter stuck in a horrible offense.