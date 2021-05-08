Posey went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Friday's 5-4 victory over the Padres.

Posey has been a big part of a surprising start by the first-place Giants, slashing .397/.463/.767 thus far. He belted his eighth homer of the season to put San Francisco on the board in the third inning Friday and has now swatted four long balls in his past seven games. To put things in perspective, Posey has now swatted more homers in 21 games this season than he did in 114 contests when he last played in 2019.