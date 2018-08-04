Giants' Buster Posey: Could play Sunday
Posey (head) feels great but will have to pass concussion tests before returning to the lineup Sunday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Giants are being cautious with their star catcher after he took a foul tip off the mask Friday and exited the game. The Giants appear optimistic that he'll pass the tests and return to action quickly.
