Giants' Buster Posey: Could resume catching Monday

Giants manager Bruce Bochy said that Posey could return behind the plate for Monday's series opener against the Astros, the Associated Press reports.

Posey was removed from Friday's loss to the Diamondbacks in the third inning after taking a foul ball to the mask. The Giants cleared Posey of any concussion symptoms, but he was still held out of the lineup Saturday before returning to action Sunday at first base. Posey, who went 1-for-3 with a walk in the Giants' 3-2 win, endured no complications in his return to action and looks to be a safe lineup choice for fantasy owners this week.