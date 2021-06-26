Posey (back) could return to the lineup for Saturday's contest against Oakland, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Manager Gabe Kapler revealed after Friday's game that Posey's back tightened up in the cage ahead of the matchup, which led to his removal from the lineup. However, he didn't sound too concerned about the injury and was hopeful that the catcher could return to action Saturday. If the 34-year-old requires additional rest, Curt Casali would likely continue to see time behind the time behind the dish.