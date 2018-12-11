Giants' Buster Posey: Could see less work come April

Posey (hip) is making considerable progress, although he may take on a lighter workload to start the 2019 season, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Posey underwent hip surgery in August, and although he should be healthy for Opening Day, the Giants may ease him back into action when the season begins as a precaution. The 31-year-old appeared in 105 games last year, his lowest total since 2011. Posey will aim to remain healthy throughout the 2019 campaign.