Giants' Buster Posey: Day off Saturday

Posey is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Posey will take a seat after starting the last five games for the Giants, with Nick Hundley set to catch Jeff Samardzija (shoulder) in his return from the disabled list. The veteran backstop has a .290/.371/.420 slash line with five home runs in 73 games this season.

