Giants' Buster Posey: Day off Sunday

Posey is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Posey started the last two games after coming off the concussion list Friday and didn't miss a beat as he went 4-for-9 with one double, one run scored and one RBI. Stephen Vogt will take over behind the dish and bat sixth in the series finale.

