Giants' Buster Posey: Day off Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Posey is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 34-year-old started the last two games but will take a seat for the series finale. Curt Casali will start behind the plate in Posey's absence Sunday.
