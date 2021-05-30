site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Buster Posey: Day off Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Posey is not in the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Posey started the past two games but will take a seat for Sunday afternoon's finale. Curt Casali will bat seventh and catch for Kevin Gausman.
