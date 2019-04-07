Giants' Buster Posey: Day off Sunday

Posey is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Posey will take a seat for the third time this season as Erik Kratz will close out the series behind the plate for the Giants. The 32-year-old is 5-for-25 with two doubles to start the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories