Giants' Buster Posey: Day off Thursday
Posey is not in the lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Rockies, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Posey will take a seat for Thursday's day game with Nick Hundley getting the starting behind the plate and batting sixth. The 31-year-old has struggled a bit in June with a .244/.344/.385 slash line in 78 at-bats.
